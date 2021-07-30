Will stock surge before Earnings results? LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Earnings results for LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.74. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.53.

LKQ last posted its earnings data on April 29th, 2021. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. LKQ has generated $2.55 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.0. LKQ has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. LKQ will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 416-621-4642 with passcode “5091036 #”.

Analyst Opinion on LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for LKQ in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $50.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.16%. The high price target for LKQ is $60.00 and the low price target for LKQ is $40.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

LKQ has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $50.00, LKQ has a forecasted upside of 0.2% from its current price of $49.92. LKQ has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ does not currently pay a dividend. LKQ does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ)

In the past three months, LKQ insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $67,387.00 in company stock. Only 0.53% of the stock of LKQ is held by insiders. 91.91% of the stock of LKQ is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ



Earnings for LKQ are expected to grow by 7.62% in the coming year, from $3.15 to $3.39 per share. The P/E ratio of LKQ is 19.97, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.48. The P/E ratio of LKQ is 19.97, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Auto/Tires/Trucks sector average P/E ratio of about 37.27. LKQ has a P/B Ratio of 2.68. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

