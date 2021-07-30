Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Earnings results for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries NV is expected* to report earnings on 07/30/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $5.67. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.71.

LyondellBasell Industries last issued its quarterly earnings results on April 30th, 2021. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. LyondellBasell Industries has generated $5.61 earnings per share over the last year ($7.00 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.4. Earnings for LyondellBasell Industries are expected to decrease by -16.63% in the coming year, from $18.10 to $15.09 per share. LyondellBasell Industries has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, July 30th, 2021. LyondellBasell Industries will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, July 30th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 201-612-7415 with passcode “13721413”.

19 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for LyondellBasell Industries in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $101.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.72%. The high price target for LYB is $142.00 and the low price target for LYB is $72.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 10 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

LyondellBasell Industries has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.26, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 10 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $101.25, LyondellBasell Industries has a forecasted upside of 0.7% from its current price of $100.53. LyondellBasell Industries has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

LyondellBasell Industries is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.57%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. LyondellBasell Industries has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of LyondellBasell Industries is 80.57%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, LyondellBasell Industries will have a dividend payout ratio of 29.95% next year. This indicates that LyondellBasell Industries will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, LyondellBasell Industries insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $254,077.00 in company stock. Only 0.18% of the stock of LyondellBasell Industries is held by insiders. 68.48% of the stock of LyondellBasell Industries is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for LyondellBasell Industries are expected to decrease by -16.63% in the coming year, from $18.10 to $15.09 per share. The P/E ratio of LyondellBasell Industries is 14.36, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.24. The P/E ratio of LyondellBasell Industries is 14.36, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 30.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a PEG Ratio of 0.67. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. LyondellBasell Industries has a P/B Ratio of 4.20. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

