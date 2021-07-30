Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK)

Earnings results for Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK)

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/30/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.33.

Mammoth Energy Services last released its quarterly earnings data on April 29th, 2021. The energy company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $66.80 million for the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.79) diluted earnings per share). Mammoth Energy Services has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, July 30th, 2021. Mammoth Energy Services will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, July 30th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK)

Dividend Strength: Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK)

Mammoth Energy Services does not currently pay a dividend. Mammoth Energy Services does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK)

In the past three months, Mammoth Energy Services insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.17% of the stock of Mammoth Energy Services is held by insiders. 62.15% of the stock of Mammoth Energy Services is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK



The P/E ratio of Mammoth Energy Services is -5.39, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Mammoth Energy Services has a P/B Ratio of 0.35. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

