Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

Earnings results for Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

Marin Software Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 07/30/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.44.

Marin Software last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm earned $6.31 million during the quarter. Marin Software has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($1.58) diluted earnings per share). Marin Software has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, July 30th, 2021. Marin Software will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, July 30th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13720731”.

Analyst Opinion on Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

Dividend Strength: Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

Marin Software does not currently pay a dividend. Marin Software does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

In the past three months, Marin Software insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.40% of the stock of Marin Software is held by insiders. Only 12.04% of the stock of Marin Software is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN



The P/E ratio of Marin Software is -4.09, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Marin Software has a P/B Ratio of 3.63. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

