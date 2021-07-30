Confused? Buy or Sell in volatile market – Analyst report Masco (NYSE:MAS)

Earnings results for Masco (NYSE:MAS)

Masco Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.84.

Masco last released its quarterly earnings data on April 28th, 2021. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Masco has generated $3.12 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.0. Masco has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. Masco will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “8935219”.

Analyst Opinion on Masco (NYSE:MAS)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Masco in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $67.08, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.45%. The high price target for MAS is $75.00 and the low price target for MAS is $61.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Masco has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $67.08, Masco has a forecasted upside of 12.5% from its current price of $59.65. Masco has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Masco (NYSE:MAS)

Masco pays a meaningful dividend of 1.57%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Masco has been increasing its dividend for 7 years. The dividend payout ratio of Masco is 30.13%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Masco will have a dividend payout ratio of 23.50% next year. This indicates that Masco will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Masco (NYSE:MAS)

In the past three months, Masco insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $5,340,170.00 in company stock. Only 1.20% of the stock of Masco is held by insiders. 90.90% of the stock of Masco is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Masco (NYSE:MAS



Earnings for Masco are expected to grow by 10.80% in the coming year, from $3.61 to $4.00 per share. The P/E ratio of Masco is 20.02, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.48. The P/E ratio of Masco is 20.02, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 21.77. Masco has a P/B Ratio of 37.05. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

