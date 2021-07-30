Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Earnings results for Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Middlesex Water Company is estimated to report earnings on 07/30/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.59. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.55.

Middlesex Water last issued its earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The business earned $32.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33 million. Middlesex Water has generated $2.18 earnings per share over the last year ($2.13 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.5. Earnings for Middlesex Water are expected to grow by 4.57% in the coming year, from $2.19 to $2.29 per share. Middlesex Water has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, July 30th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Middlesex Water in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $73.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 27.90%. The high price target for MSEX is $73.00 and the low price target for MSEX is $73.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Middlesex Water has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $73.00, Middlesex Water has a forecasted downside of 27.9% from its current price of $101.25. Middlesex Water has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Middlesex Water pays a meaningful dividend of 1.10%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Middlesex Water has been increasing its dividend for 26 years. The dividend payout ratio of Middlesex Water is 50.00%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Middlesex Water will have a dividend payout ratio of 47.60% next year. This indicates that Middlesex Water will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

In the past three months, Middlesex Water insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $325,351.00 in company stock. Only 2.03% of the stock of Middlesex Water is held by insiders. 61.18% of the stock of Middlesex Water is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX



Earnings for Middlesex Water are expected to grow by 4.57% in the coming year, from $2.19 to $2.29 per share. The P/E ratio of Middlesex Water is 47.54, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.24. The P/E ratio of Middlesex Water is 47.54, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 29.61. Middlesex Water has a P/B Ratio of 5.11. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

