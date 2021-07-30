may delivered a positive earnings surprise Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG)

Earnings results for Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 07/30/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.09.

Mizuho Financial Group last released its quarterly earnings data on May 14th, 2021. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm earned $8.54 billion during the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group has generated $0.26 earnings per share over the last year ($0.43 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.7. Earnings for Mizuho Financial Group are expected to grow by 8.33% in the coming year, from $0.36 to $0.39 per share. Mizuho Financial Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, July 30th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Mizuho Financial Group in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG)

Mizuho Financial Group pays a meaningful dividend of 3.48%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Mizuho Financial Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Mizuho Financial Group is 38.46%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Mizuho Financial Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 25.64% next year. This indicates that Mizuho Financial Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG)

In the past three months, Mizuho Financial Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.43% of the stock of Mizuho Financial Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG



Earnings for Mizuho Financial Group are expected to grow by 8.33% in the coming year, from $0.36 to $0.39 per share. The P/E ratio of Mizuho Financial Group is 6.65, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.24. The P/E ratio of Mizuho Financial Group is 6.65, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.98. Mizuho Financial Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.40. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

