Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI)

Earnings results for MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI)

Moneygram International, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/30/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.

MoneyGram International last released its earnings results on May 7th, 2021. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm earned $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.28 million. MoneyGram International has generated $0.21 earnings per share over the last year (($0.05) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for MoneyGram International are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.02) to $0.05 per share. MoneyGram International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, July 30th, 2021. MoneyGram International will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, July 30th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “3760279”.

Analyst Opinion on MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for MoneyGram International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 15.71%. The high price target for MGI is $10.00 and the low price target for MGI is $9.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI)

MoneyGram International does not currently pay a dividend. MoneyGram International does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI)

In the past three months, MoneyGram International insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.70% of the stock of MoneyGram International is held by insiders. 51.13% of the stock of MoneyGram International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI



Earnings for MoneyGram International are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.02) to $0.05 per share. The P/E ratio of MoneyGram International is -225.35, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

