thoughts on these estimates, before EPS results? Moog (NYSE:MOG.B)

Earnings results for Moog (NYSE:MOG.B)

Moog Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/30/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.93.

Moog last issued its earnings results on April 30th, 2021. The aerospace company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $736.40 million for the quarter. Moog has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.16) diluted earnings per share). Moog has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, July 30th, 2021. Moog will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, July 30th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Moog (NYSE:MOG.B)

Dividend Strength: Moog (NYSE:MOG.B)

Moog pays a meaningful dividend of 1.25%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Moog does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Moog (NYSE:MOG.B)

In the past three months, Moog insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.43% of the stock of Moog is held by insiders. Only 0.47% of the stock of Moog is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Moog (NYSE:MOG.B



The P/E ratio of Moog is -489.59, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Moog has a P/B Ratio of 2.03. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

