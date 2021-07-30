, Will stock surge before Earnings results? Moog (NYSE:MOG.A)

Earnings results for Moog (NYSE:MOG.A)

Moog Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/30/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.93.

Moog last released its earnings data on April 30th, 2021. The aerospace company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.26. The firm earned $736.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.01 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Moog has generated $4.81 earnings per share over the last year (($0.16) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Moog are expected to grow by 12.63% in the coming year, from $4.99 to $5.62 per share. Moog has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, July 30th, 2021. Moog will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, July 30th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Moog (NYSE:MOG.A)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Moog in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $99.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 20.94%. The high price target for MOG.A is $105.00 and the low price target for MOG.A is $92.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Moog has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $99.00, Moog has a forecasted upside of 20.9% from its current price of $81.86. Moog has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Moog (NYSE:MOG.A)

Moog pays a meaningful dividend of 1.26%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Moog does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Moog is 20.79%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Moog will have a dividend payout ratio of 17.79% next year. This indicates that Moog will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Moog (NYSE:MOG.A)

In the past three months, Moog insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.95% of the stock of Moog is held by insiders. 84.40% of the stock of Moog is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Moog (NYSE:MOG.A



Earnings for Moog are expected to grow by 12.63% in the coming year, from $4.99 to $5.62 per share. The P/E ratio of Moog is -511.59, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Moog is -511.59, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Moog has a P/B Ratio of 2.12. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

