Wall street estimates Earnings report Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP)

Earnings results for Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP)

Nam Tai Property Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 07/30/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.1.

Nam Tai Property last announced its earnings data on April 29th, 2021. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The business earned $69.05 million during the quarter. Nam Tai Property has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.93 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.8. Nam Tai Property has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, July 30th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP)

Dividend Strength: Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP)

Nam Tai Property does not currently pay a dividend. Nam Tai Property does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP)

In the past three months, Nam Tai Property insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 37.90% of the stock of Nam Tai Property is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 33.90% of the stock of Nam Tai Property is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP



The P/E ratio of Nam Tai Property is 22.84, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.24. The P/E ratio of Nam Tai Property is 22.84, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.98. Nam Tai Property has a P/B Ratio of 3.34. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here