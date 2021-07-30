numbers crunched for you before earnings results NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)

Earnings results for NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)

NatWest Group plc is expected* to report earnings on 07/30/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.22.

NatWest Group last announced its quarterly earnings results on April 29th, 2021. The reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter. NatWest Group has generated $0.26 earnings per share over the last year (($0.07) diluted earnings per share). NatWest Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, July 30th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for NatWest Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.79, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.40%. The high price target for NWG is $5.79 and the low price target for NWG is $5.79. There are currently 6 hold ratings, 7 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

NatWest Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.64, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $5.79, NatWest Group has a forecasted upside of 1.4% from its current price of $5.71. NatWest Group has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)

NatWest Group pays a meaningful dividend of 1.42%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. NatWest Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of NatWest Group is 30.77%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%.

Insiders buying/selling: NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)

In the past three months, NatWest Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.48% of the stock of NatWest Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG



The P/E ratio of NatWest Group is -81.57, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of NatWest Group is -81.57, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. NatWest Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.62. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

