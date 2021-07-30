Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR)

Earnings results for New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR)

New Senior Investment Group Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/30/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.19.

New Senior Investment Group last issued its earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. New Senior Investment Group has generated $0.71 earnings per share over the last year (($0.23) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for New Senior Investment Group are expected to grow by 6.38% in the coming year, from $0.47 to $0.50 per share. New Senior Investment Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, July 30th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for New Senior Investment Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.37, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 9.06%. The high price target for SNR is $9.10 and the low price target for SNR is $7.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

New Senior Investment Group has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $8.37, New Senior Investment Group has a forecasted downside of 9.1% from its current price of $9.20. New Senior Investment Group has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR)

New Senior Investment Group pays a meaningful dividend of 2.82%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. New Senior Investment Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of New Senior Investment Group is 36.62%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, New Senior Investment Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 52.00% next year. This indicates that New Senior Investment Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR)

In the past three months, New Senior Investment Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.20% of the stock of New Senior Investment Group is held by insiders. 75.15% of the stock of New Senior Investment Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR)



Earnings for New Senior Investment Group are expected to grow by 6.38% in the coming year, from $0.47 to $0.50 per share. The P/E ratio of New Senior Investment Group is -40.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of New Senior Investment Group is -40.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. New Senior Investment Group has a PEG Ratio of 3.94. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. New Senior Investment Group has a P/B Ratio of 3.76. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

