How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL)

Earnings results for Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL)

Newell Brands Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/30/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.45. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.3.

Newell Brands last issued its earnings results on April 29th, 2021. The reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The business earned $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Newell Brands has generated $1.79 earnings per share over the last year ($1.40 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.4. Earnings for Newell Brands are expected to grow by 11.49% in the coming year, from $1.74 to $1.94 per share. Newell Brands has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, July 30th, 2021. Newell Brands will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, July 30th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Newell Brands in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $26.28, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.45%. The high price target for NWL is $35.00 and the low price target for NWL is $16.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings, 4 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL)

Newell Brands pays a meaningful dividend of 3.43%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Newell Brands has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Newell Brands is 51.40%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Newell Brands will have a dividend payout ratio of 47.42% next year. This indicates that Newell Brands will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL)

In the past three months, Newell Brands insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,153,775.00 in company stock. Only 0.58% of the stock of Newell Brands is held by insiders. 85.26% of the stock of Newell Brands is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Newell Brands are expected to grow by 11.49% in the coming year, from $1.74 to $1.94 per share. The P/E ratio of Newell Brands is 19.44, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.24. The P/E ratio of Newell Brands is 19.44, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 58.59. Newell Brands has a P/B Ratio of 2.96. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

