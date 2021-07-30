Will stock surge before Earnings results? NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Earnings results for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is expected* to report earnings on 08/02/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.41.

NXP Semiconductors last posted its quarterly earnings data on April 25th, 2021. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. NXP Semiconductors has generated $6.78 earnings per share over the last year ($1.48 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.0. Earnings for NXP Semiconductors are expected to grow by 10.77% in the coming year, from $8.36 to $9.26 per share. NXP Semiconductors has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 2nd, 2021. NXP Semiconductors will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for NXP Semiconductors in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $212.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.78%. The high price target for NXPI is $250.00 and the low price target for NXPI is $140.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings, 12 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

NXP Semiconductors has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.65, and is based on 12 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $208.00, NXP Semiconductors has a forecasted upside of 1.8% from its current price of $204.27. NXP Semiconductors has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors pays a meaningful dividend of 1.13%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. NXP Semiconductors has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of NXP Semiconductors is 33.19%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, NXP Semiconductors will have a dividend payout ratio of 24.30% next year. This indicates that NXP Semiconductors will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

In the past three months, NXP Semiconductors insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,962,150.00 in company stock. Only 0.32% of the stock of NXP Semiconductors is held by insiders. 90.18% of the stock of NXP Semiconductors is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI



Earnings for NXP Semiconductors are expected to grow by 10.77% in the coming year, from $8.36 to $9.26 per share. The P/E ratio of NXP Semiconductors is 138.02, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.24. The P/E ratio of NXP Semiconductors is 138.02, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 50.17. NXP Semiconductors has a PEG Ratio of 2.35. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. NXP Semiconductors has a P/B Ratio of 6.24. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

