Earnings and Growth Analysis : O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM)

Earnings results for O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM)

O2Micro International Limited is expected* to report earnings on 07/30/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.01.

O2Micro International last posted its earnings results on April 30th, 2021. The electronics maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 million. O2Micro International has generated $0.21 earnings per share over the last year ($0.33 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.5. Earnings for O2Micro International are expected to grow by 27.03% in the coming year, from $0.37 to $0.47 per share. O2Micro International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, July 30th, 2021. O2Micro International will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, July 30th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for O2Micro International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.68%. The high price target for OIIM is $8.00 and the low price target for OIIM is $8.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

O2Micro International has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $8.00, O2Micro International has a forecasted upside of 12.7% from its current price of $7.10. O2Micro International has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM)

O2Micro International does not currently pay a dividend. O2Micro International does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM)

In the past three months, O2Micro International insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.00% of the stock of O2Micro International is held by insiders. 35.13% of the stock of O2Micro International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM



Earnings for O2Micro International are expected to grow by 27.03% in the coming year, from $0.37 to $0.47 per share. The P/E ratio of O2Micro International is 21.52, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.24. The P/E ratio of O2Micro International is 21.52, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 50.17. O2Micro International has a P/B Ratio of 2.30. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here