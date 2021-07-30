Earnings and Growth Analysis : OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS)

Earnings results for OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS)

OFS Capital Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 07/30/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.22. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.19.

OFS Capital last posted its earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The investment management company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm earned $10.49 million during the quarter. OFS Capital has generated $0.92 earnings per share over the last year ($2.98 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.2. Earnings for OFS Capital are expected to grow by 1.14% in the coming year, from $0.88 to $0.89 per share. OFS Capital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, July 30th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for OFS Capital in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 6.16%. The high price target for OFS is $10.00 and the low price target for OFS is $10.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

OFS Capital has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $10.00, OFS Capital has a forecasted upside of 6.2% from its current price of $9.42. OFS Capital has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS)

OFS Capital is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 9.36%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. OFS Capital has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of OFS Capital is 95.65%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, OFS Capital will have a dividend payout ratio of 98.88% in the coming year. This indicates that OFS Capital may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS)

In the past three months, OFS Capital insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.59% of the stock of OFS Capital is held by insiders. Only 11.29% of the stock of OFS Capital is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS



Earnings for OFS Capital are expected to grow by 1.14% in the coming year, from $0.88 to $0.89 per share. The P/E ratio of OFS Capital is 3.16, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.24. The P/E ratio of OFS Capital is 3.16, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.98. OFS Capital has a PEG Ratio of 1.79. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. OFS Capital has a P/B Ratio of 0.79. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here