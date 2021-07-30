Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Earnings results for Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 07/30/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.23.

Oxford Lane Capital last released its earnings data on May 11th, 2021. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.10 million for the quarter. Oxford Lane Capital has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Oxford Lane Capital has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, July 30th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Dividend Strength: Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Oxford Lane Capital is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 11.42%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Oxford Lane Capital has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC)

In the past three months, Oxford Lane Capital insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,133,917.00 in company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC



