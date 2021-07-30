may delivered a positive earnings surprise PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB)

Earnings results for PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB)

PDL Community Bancorp is estimated to report earnings on 07/30/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.03.

PDL Community Bancorp last released its quarterly earnings data on April 29th, 2021. The reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The business earned $16.79 million during the quarter. PDL Community Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.46 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.7. PDL Community Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, July 30th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB)

Dividend Strength: PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB)

PDL Community Bancorp does not currently pay a dividend. PDL Community Bancorp does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB)

In the past three months, PDL Community Bancorp insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.80% of the stock of PDL Community Bancorp is held by insiders. 23.29% of the stock of PDL Community Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB



The P/E ratio of PDL Community Bancorp is 28.67, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.24. The P/E ratio of PDL Community Bancorp is 28.67, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.98. PDL Community Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.41. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

