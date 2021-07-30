How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG)

Earnings results for Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG)

Performance Shipping Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 07/30/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.48. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.9.

Performance Shipping last released its earnings data on May 19th, 2021. The reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.10. The company earned $8.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 million. Performance Shipping has generated $1.05 earnings per share over the last year (($0.10) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Performance Shipping are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.11) to $1.55 per share. Performance Shipping has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, July 30th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Performance Shipping in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 115.26%. The high price target for PSHG is $11.00 and the low price target for PSHG is $11.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Performance Shipping has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.00, Performance Shipping has a forecasted upside of 115.3% from its current price of $5.11. Performance Shipping has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG)

Performance Shipping pays a meaningful dividend of 2.04%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Performance Shipping does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Performance Shipping is 9.52%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Performance Shipping will have a dividend payout ratio of 6.45% next year. This indicates that Performance Shipping will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG)

In the past three months, Performance Shipping insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.32% of the stock of Performance Shipping is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG



Earnings for Performance Shipping are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.11) to $1.55 per share. The P/E ratio of Performance Shipping is -51.10, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Performance Shipping is -51.10, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Performance Shipping has a P/B Ratio of 0.26. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here