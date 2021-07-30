Earnings and Growth Analysis : PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A)

Earnings results for PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A)

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras is estimated to report earnings on 07/30/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.38.

PETROLEO BRASIL/S last posted its earnings data on May 14th, 2021. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.70 billion for the quarter. PETROLEO BRASIL/S has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($1.68 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.5. PETROLEO BRASIL/S has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, July 30th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A)

Dividend Strength: PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A)

PETROLEO BRASIL/S pays a meaningful dividend of 2.79%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. PETROLEO BRASIL/S does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A)

In the past three months, PETROLEO BRASIL/S insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of PETROLEO BRASIL/S is held by insiders. Only 4.54% of the stock of PETROLEO BRASIL/S is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A



The P/E ratio of PETROLEO BRASIL/S is 6.51, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.24. The P/E ratio of PETROLEO BRASIL/S is 6.51, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 21.03. PETROLEO BRASIL/S has a P/B Ratio of 1.19. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here