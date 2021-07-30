Earnings and Growth Analysis : Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Earnings results for Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Piper Sandler Companies is expected* to report earnings on 07/30/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $3.2800000000000002. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.9300000000000002.

Piper Sandler Companies last released its quarterly earnings results on April 29th, 2021. The reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $1.01. The company earned $431.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.08 million. Piper Sandler Companies has generated $10.02 earnings per share over the last year ($6.54 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.0. Piper Sandler Companies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, July 30th, 2021. Piper Sandler Companies will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, July 30th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 855-859-2056 with passcode “3954785”.

Analyst Opinion on Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Piper Sandler Companies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $124.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.21%. The high price target for PIPR is $138.00 and the low price target for PIPR is $110.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Piper Sandler Companies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $124.00, Piper Sandler Companies has a forecasted downside of 0.2% from its current price of $124.26. Piper Sandler Companies has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Piper Sandler Companies pays a meaningful dividend of 1.48%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Piper Sandler Companies has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Piper Sandler Companies is 17.96%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%.

Insiders buying/selling: Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

In the past three months, Piper Sandler Companies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.90% of the stock of Piper Sandler Companies is held by insiders. 64.16% of the stock of Piper Sandler Companies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR



The P/E ratio of Piper Sandler Companies is 19.00, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.24. The P/E ratio of Piper Sandler Companies is 19.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.98. Piper Sandler Companies has a P/B Ratio of 2.40. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

