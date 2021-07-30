Earnings and Growth Analysis : PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM)

Earnings results for PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM)

PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.) is estimated to report earnings on 07/30/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.55.

PNM Resources last posted its quarterly earnings results on April 30th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $364.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.27 million. Its revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. PNM Resources has generated $2.28 earnings per share over the last year ($2.55 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.9. Earnings for PNM Resources are expected to grow by 9.96% in the coming year, from $2.31 to $2.54 per share. PNM Resources has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, July 30th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PNM Resources in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $50.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.03%. The high price target for PNM is $52.00 and the low price target for PNM is $50.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings and 5 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

PNM Resources has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.71, and is based on no buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $50.75, PNM Resources has a forecasted upside of 5.0% from its current price of $48.32. PNM Resources has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM)

PNM Resources pays a meaningful dividend of 2.71%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. PNM Resources has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of PNM Resources is 57.46%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, PNM Resources will have a dividend payout ratio of 51.57% next year. This indicates that PNM Resources will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM)

In the past three months, PNM Resources insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.39% of the stock of PNM Resources is held by insiders. 82.43% of the stock of PNM Resources is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM



Earnings for PNM Resources are expected to grow by 9.96% in the coming year, from $2.31 to $2.54 per share. The P/E ratio of PNM Resources is 18.95, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.24. The P/E ratio of PNM Resources is 18.95, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 29.61. PNM Resources has a PEG Ratio of 4.06. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. PNM Resources has a P/B Ratio of 1.97. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

