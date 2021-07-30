Will earnings report, end it’s winning streak? Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Earnings results for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Portland General Electric Company is expected* to report earnings on 07/30/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.36. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.43.

Portland General Electric last announced its earnings results on April 29th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.15. The company earned $609 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.47 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Portland General Electric has generated $2.75 earnings per share over the last year ($1.88 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.1. Earnings for Portland General Electric are expected to grow by 4.89% in the coming year, from $2.66 to $2.79 per share. Portland General Electric has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, July 30th, 2021. Portland General Electric will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, July 30th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “4041879”.

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Portland General Electric in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $46.86, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.67%. The high price target for POR is $52.00 and the low price target for POR is $39.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Portland General Electric is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 3.52%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Portland General Electric has been increasing its dividend for 14 years. The dividend payout ratio of Portland General Electric is 62.55%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Portland General Electric will have a dividend payout ratio of 61.65% next year. This indicates that Portland General Electric will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Portland General Electric insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,498,523.00 in company stock. Only 0.49% of the stock of Portland General Electric is held by insiders. 92.38% of the stock of Portland General Electric is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Portland General Electric are expected to grow by 4.89% in the coming year, from $2.66 to $2.79 per share. The P/E ratio of Portland General Electric is 26.14, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.24. The P/E ratio of Portland General Electric is 26.14, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 29.61. Portland General Electric has a PEG Ratio of 2.12. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Portland General Electric has a P/B Ratio of 1.68. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

