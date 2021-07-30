Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA)

Earnings results for Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA)

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 07/30/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.1400000000000001. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.22.

Protara Therapeutics last released its quarterly earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.51. Protara Therapeutics has generated ($4.70) earnings per share over the last year (($4.47) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Protara Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($4.35) to ($4.91) per share. Protara Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, July 30th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Protara Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $40.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 405.18%. The high price target for TARA is $50.00 and the low price target for TARA is $32.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Protara Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $43.00, Protara Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 434.2% from its current price of $8.05. Protara Therapeutics has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA)

Protara Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Protara Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA)

In the past three months, Protara Therapeutics insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $99,919.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 11.30% of the stock of Protara Therapeutics is held by insiders. 76.01% of the stock of Protara Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA



Earnings for Protara Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($4.35) to ($4.91) per share. The P/E ratio of Protara Therapeutics is -1.80, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Protara Therapeutics is -1.80, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Protara Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 0.45. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

