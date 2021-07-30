Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS)

Earnings results for Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS)

Provident Financial Services, Inc is expected* to report earnings on 07/30/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.45. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.22.

Provident Financial Services last announced its earnings data on April 29th, 2021. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $100.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.37 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Provident Financial Services has generated $1.39 earnings per share over the last year ($1.75 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.4. Earnings for Provident Financial Services are expected to decrease by -9.23% in the coming year, from $1.95 to $1.77 per share. Provident Financial Services has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, July 30th, 2021. Provident Financial Services will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, July 30th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10157981”.

Analyst Opinion on Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Provident Financial Services in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 5.79%. The high price target for PFS is $26.00 and the low price target for PFS is $15.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS)

Provident Financial Services is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.26%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Provident Financial Services has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Provident Financial Services is 66.19%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Provident Financial Services will have a dividend payout ratio of 51.98% next year. This indicates that Provident Financial Services will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS)

In the past three months, Provident Financial Services insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $798,339.00 in company stock. Only 3.96% of the stock of Provident Financial Services is held by insiders. 60.55% of the stock of Provident Financial Services is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS)



Earnings for Provident Financial Services are expected to decrease by -9.23% in the coming year, from $1.95 to $1.77 per share. The P/E ratio of Provident Financial Services is 12.43, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.24. The P/E ratio of Provident Financial Services is 12.43, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.98. Provident Financial Services has a P/B Ratio of 1.06. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

