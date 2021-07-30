Earnings results might Drive Its Stock Price Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR)

Earnings results for Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/30/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.61. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.33.

Restaurant Brands International last released its quarterly earnings data on April 29th, 2021. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Restaurant Brands International has generated $2.03 earnings per share over the last year ($1.70 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.2. Earnings for Restaurant Brands International are expected to grow by 16.98% in the coming year, from $2.65 to $3.10 per share. Restaurant Brands International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, July 30th, 2021. Restaurant Brands International will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, July 30th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR)

18 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Restaurant Brands International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $71.94, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.84%. The high price target for QSR is $86.00 and the low price target for QSR is $60.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Restaurant Brands International has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $71.94, Restaurant Brands International has a forecasted upside of 10.8% from its current price of $64.90. Restaurant Brands International has been the subject of 11 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International pays a meaningful dividend of 3.29%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Restaurant Brands International has been increasing its dividend for 6 years. The dividend payout ratio of Restaurant Brands International is 104.43%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Restaurant Brands International will have a dividend payout ratio of 68.39% next year. This indicates that Restaurant Brands International will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR)

In the past three months, Restaurant Brands International insiders have sold 2,669.87% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $1,007,250.00 in company stock and sold $27,899,495.00 in company stock. Only 1.88% of the stock of Restaurant Brands International is held by insiders. 78.45% of the stock of Restaurant Brands International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR



Earnings for Restaurant Brands International are expected to grow by 16.98% in the coming year, from $2.65 to $3.10 per share. The P/E ratio of Restaurant Brands International is 38.18, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.24. The P/E ratio of Restaurant Brands International is 38.18, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 49.35. Restaurant Brands International has a PEG Ratio of 1.99. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Restaurant Brands International has a P/B Ratio of 5.32. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

