Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Earnings results for SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC)

SBA Communications Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/02/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.42. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.29.

SBA Communications last announced its quarterly earnings data on April 25th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.45. The company earned $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.79 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. SBA Communications has generated $9.44 earnings per share over the last year ($1.23 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.2. Earnings for SBA Communications are expected to grow by 8.13% in the coming year, from $9.84 to $10.64 per share. SBA Communications has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 2nd, 2021. SBA Communications will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, August 2nd at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 866-207-1041 with passcode “2429212”.

Analyst Opinion on SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SBA Communications in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $334.90, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 1.05%. The high price target for SBAC is $365.00 and the low price target for SBAC is $305.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 7 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

SBA Communications has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.90, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $334.90, SBA Communications has a forecasted downside of 1.0% from its current price of $338.44. SBA Communications has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC)

SBA Communications has a dividend yield of 0.68%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. SBA Communications has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of SBA Communications is 24.58%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, SBA Communications will have a dividend payout ratio of 21.80% next year. This indicates that SBA Communications will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC)

In the past three months, SBA Communications insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,601,583.00 in company stock. Only 2.20% of the stock of SBA Communications is held by insiders. 93.01% of the stock of SBA Communications is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC



Earnings for SBA Communications are expected to grow by 8.13% in the coming year, from $9.84 to $10.64 per share. The P/E ratio of SBA Communications is 275.15, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.25. The P/E ratio of SBA Communications is 275.15, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.98.

