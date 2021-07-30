Earnings Scorecard & Analyst Reports for Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX)

Earnings results for Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX)

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is expected* to report earnings on 07/30/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.36. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.32.

Shell Midstream Partners last posted its quarterly earnings data on April 30th, 2021. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company earned $139 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.14 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Shell Midstream Partners has generated $1.25 earnings per share over the last year ($1.28 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.7. Earnings for Shell Midstream Partners are expected to grow by 4.64% in the coming year, from $1.51 to $1.58 per share. Shell Midstream Partners has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, July 30th, 2021. Shell Midstream Partners will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, July 30th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Shell Midstream Partners in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.80, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.57%. The high price target for SHLX is $15.00 and the low price target for SHLX is $11.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 4 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX)

Shell Midstream Partners is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 13.51%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Shell Midstream Partners has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Shell Midstream Partners is 147.20%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Shell Midstream Partners will have a dividend payout ratio of 116.46% in the coming year. This indicates that Shell Midstream Partners may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX)

In the past three months, Shell Midstream Partners insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 20.69% of the stock of Shell Midstream Partners is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX



Earnings for Shell Midstream Partners are expected to grow by 4.64% in the coming year, from $1.51 to $1.58 per share. The P/E ratio of Shell Midstream Partners is 10.70, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.24. The P/E ratio of Shell Midstream Partners is 10.70, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 21.03. Shell Midstream Partners has a P/B Ratio of 8.95. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

