Should you short it before the Earnings result? : Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Earnings results for Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/30/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.42. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.27.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 30th, 2021. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has generated $1.28 earnings per share over the last year ($0.73 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.5. Earnings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group are expected to grow by 13.10% in the coming year, from $1.68 to $1.90 per share. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, July 30th, 2021. Silvercrest Asset Management Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, July 30th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 17.68%. The high price target for SAMG is $18.50 and the low price target for SAMG is $18.50. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.19%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Silvercrest Asset Management Group is 50.00%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Silvercrest Asset Management Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 33.68% next year. This indicates that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG)

In the past three months, Silvercrest Asset Management Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 12.57% of the stock of Silvercrest Asset Management Group is held by insiders. 46.88% of the stock of Silvercrest Asset Management Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG



Earnings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group are expected to grow by 13.10% in the coming year, from $1.68 to $1.90 per share. The P/E ratio of Silvercrest Asset Management Group is 21.53, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.24. The P/E ratio of Silvercrest Asset Management Group is 21.53, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.98. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a P/B Ratio of 2.19. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

