Earnings and Growth Analysis : Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG)

Earnings results for Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG)

Simon Property Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/02/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.37. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.12.

Simon Property Group last announced its earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.89. The company earned $1.24 billion during the quarter. Its revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Simon Property Group has generated $9.11 earnings per share over the last year ($3.53 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.7. Earnings for Simon Property Group are expected to grow by 4.57% in the coming year, from $9.84 to $10.29 per share. Simon Property Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 2nd, 2021. Simon Property Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, August 2nd at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “7455849”.

Analyst Opinion on Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG)

18 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Simon Property Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $130.53, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.66%. The high price target for SPG is $150.00 and the low price target for SPG is $80.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 9 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Simon Property Group has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.39, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 9 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $130.53, Simon Property Group has a forecasted upside of 3.7% from its current price of $125.92. Simon Property Group has been the subject of 10 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG)

Simon Property Group is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.47%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Simon Property Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Simon Property Group is 61.47%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Simon Property Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 54.42% next year. This indicates that Simon Property Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG)

In the past three months, Simon Property Group insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $10,529.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 8.49% of the stock of Simon Property Group is held by insiders. 86.34% of the stock of Simon Property Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG



Earnings for Simon Property Group are expected to grow by 4.57% in the coming year, from $9.84 to $10.29 per share. The P/E ratio of Simon Property Group is 35.67, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.25. The P/E ratio of Simon Property Group is 35.67, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.98. Simon Property Group has a PEG Ratio of 3.08. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Simon Property Group has a P/B Ratio of 12.58. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here