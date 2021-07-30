Earnings and Growth Analysis : Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK)

Earnings results for Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited is expected* to report earnings on 07/30/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.57.

Takeda Pharmaceutical last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 11th, 2021. The reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm earned $7.27 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical has generated $1.98 earnings per share over the last year ($1.13 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.0. Earnings for Takeda Pharmaceutical are expected to decrease by -32.37% in the coming year, from $1.39 to $0.94 per share. Takeda Pharmaceutical has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, July 30th, 2021. Takeda Pharmaceutical will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, July 30th at 6:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Takeda Pharmaceutical in the last 12 months. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK)

Takeda Pharmaceutical is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 3.97%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Takeda Pharmaceutical does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Takeda Pharmaceutical is 34.34%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Takeda Pharmaceutical will have a dividend payout ratio of 72.34% next year. This indicates that Takeda Pharmaceutical will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK)

In the past three months, Takeda Pharmaceutical insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.40% of the stock of Takeda Pharmaceutical is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK



Earnings for Takeda Pharmaceutical are expected to decrease by -32.37% in the coming year, from $1.39 to $0.94 per share. The P/E ratio of Takeda Pharmaceutical is 14.98, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.24. The P/E ratio of Takeda Pharmaceutical is 14.98, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 40.15. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a P/B Ratio of 1.10. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here