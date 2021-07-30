Earnings Scorecard & Analyst Reports TELUS (NYSE:TU)

Earnings results for TELUS (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 07/30/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.22. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.18.

TELUS last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 7th, 2021. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. TELUS has generated $0.79 earnings per share over the last year ($0.69 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.0. Earnings for TELUS are expected to grow by 10.99% in the coming year, from $0.91 to $1.01 per share. TELUS has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, July 30th, 2021. TELUS will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, July 30th at 12:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on TELUS (NYSE:TU)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for TELUS in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $29.56, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 33.86%. The high price target for TU is $34.00 and the low price target for TU is $24.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

TELUS has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.83, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $29.56, TELUS has a forecasted upside of 33.9% from its current price of $22.08. TELUS has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: TELUS (NYSE:TU)

TELUS pays a meaningful dividend of 2.09%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. TELUS has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of TELUS is 58.23%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, TELUS will have a dividend payout ratio of 45.54% next year. This indicates that TELUS will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: TELUS (NYSE:TU)

In the past three months, TELUS insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 51.02% of the stock of TELUS is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of TELUS (NYSE:TU



Earnings for TELUS are expected to grow by 10.99% in the coming year, from $0.91 to $1.01 per share. The P/E ratio of TELUS is 32.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.23. The P/E ratio of TELUS is 32.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 29.79. TELUS has a PEG Ratio of 2.98. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. TELUS has a P/B Ratio of 3.03. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

