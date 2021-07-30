Wall street estimates Earnings report TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT)

Earnings results for TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/30/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.19.

TELUS International (Cda) last posted its earnings results on May 7th, 2021. The reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company earned $505 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.45 million. TELUS International (Cda) has generated $0.61 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.0. Earnings for TELUS International (Cda) are expected to grow by 32.50% in the coming year, from $0.80 to $1.06 per share. TELUS International (Cda) has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, July 30th, 2021. TELUS International (Cda) will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, July 30th at 10:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for TELUS International (Cda) in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $36.38, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 14.78%. The high price target for TIXT is $40.00 and the low price target for TIXT is $32.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

TELUS International (Cda) has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 12 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $36.38, TELUS International (Cda) has a forecasted upside of 14.8% from its current price of $31.70. TELUS International (Cda) has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT)

TELUS International (Cda) does not currently pay a dividend. TELUS International (Cda) does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT)

In the past three months, TELUS International (Cda) insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 9.43% of the stock of TELUS International (Cda) is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT



Earnings for TELUS International (Cda) are expected to grow by 32.50% in the coming year, from $0.80 to $1.06 per share. The P/E ratio of TELUS International (Cda) is 51.97, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.24. The P/E ratio of TELUS International (Cda) is 51.97, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 52.81. TELUS International (Cda) has a PEG Ratio of 1.49. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

