Earnings and Growth Analysis : The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG)

Earnings results for The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG)

Procter & Gamble Company (The) is expected* to report earnings on 07/30/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.16.

Analyst Opinion on The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Procter & Gamble in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $151.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.26%. The high price target for PG is $166.00 and the low price target for PG is $128.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

The Procter & Gamble has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.54, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $151.00, The Procter & Gamble has a forecasted upside of 8.3% from its current price of $139.48. The Procter & Gamble has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG)

The Procter & Gamble pays a meaningful dividend of 2.51%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. The Procter & Gamble has been increasing its dividend for 59 years. The dividend payout ratio of The Procter & Gamble is 67.97%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, The Procter & Gamble will have a dividend payout ratio of 58.59% next year. This indicates that The Procter & Gamble will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG)

In the past three months, The Procter & Gamble insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $295,603,005.00 in company stock. Only 0.70% of the stock of The Procter & Gamble is held by insiders. 62.86% of the stock of The Procter & Gamble is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG



Earnings for The Procter & Gamble are expected to grow by 5.51% in the coming year, from $5.63 to $5.94 per share. The P/E ratio of The Procter & Gamble is 25.69, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.24. The P/E ratio of The Procter & Gamble is 25.69, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 58.59. The Procter & Gamble has a PEG Ratio of 3.36. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. The Procter & Gamble has a P/B Ratio of 7.51. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

