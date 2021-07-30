Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB)

Earnings results for The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB)

Williams Companies, Inc. (The) is expected* to report earnings on 08/02/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.27. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.25.

The Williams Companies last released its quarterly earnings data on May 2nd, 2021. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. The Williams Companies has generated $1.10 earnings per share over the last year ($0.94 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.1. Earnings for The Williams Companies are expected to decrease by -0.83% in the coming year, from $1.20 to $1.19 per share. The Williams Companies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 2nd, 2021. The Williams Companies will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 9:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Williams Companies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $27.55, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.23%. The high price target for WMB is $30.00 and the low price target for WMB is $21.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 9 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

The Williams Companies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.92, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $27.55, The Williams Companies has a forecasted upside of 8.2% from its current price of $25.45. The Williams Companies has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB)

The Williams Companies is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 6.48%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. The Williams Companies has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of The Williams Companies is 149.09%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, The Williams Companies will have a dividend payout ratio of 137.82% in the coming year. This indicates that The Williams Companies may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB)

In the past three months, The Williams Companies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.34% of the stock of The Williams Companies is held by insiders. 82.96% of the stock of The Williams Companies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB



Earnings for The Williams Companies are expected to decrease by -0.83% in the coming year, from $1.20 to $1.19 per share. The P/E ratio of The Williams Companies is 27.07, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.25. The P/E ratio of The Williams Companies is 27.07, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 21.03. The Williams Companies has a PEG Ratio of 4.20. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. The Williams Companies has a P/B Ratio of 2.12. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

