thoughts on these estimates, before EPS results? V.F. (NYSE:VFC)

Earnings results for V.F. (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/30/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.57.

V.F. last released its earnings results on May 20th, 2021. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. V.F. has generated $1.31 earnings per share over the last year ($1.04 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.3. Earnings for V.F. are expected to grow by 17.86% in the coming year, from $3.08 to $3.63 per share. V.F. has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, July 30th, 2021. V.F. will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, July 30th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on V.F. (NYSE:VFC)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for V.F. in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $91.69, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.44%. The high price target for VFC is $106.00 and the low price target for VFC is $65.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 1 hold rating and 13 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: V.F. (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. pays a meaningful dividend of 2.37%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. V.F. has been increasing its dividend for 49 years. The dividend payout ratio of V.F. is 149.62%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, V.F. will have a dividend payout ratio of 53.99% next year. This indicates that V.F. will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: V.F. (NYSE:VFC)

In the past three months, V.F. insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,110,787.00 in company stock. Only 0.85% of the stock of V.F. is held by insiders. 92.53% of the stock of V.F. is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of V.F. (NYSE:VFC



Earnings for V.F. are expected to grow by 17.86% in the coming year, from $3.08 to $3.63 per share. The P/E ratio of V.F. is 81.30, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.24. The P/E ratio of V.F. is 81.30, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 39.36. V.F. has a PEG Ratio of 1.14. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. V.F. has a P/B Ratio of 10.84. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

