Must-See Earnings Estimates for: Virginia National Bankshares (OTCMKTS:VABK)

Earnings results for Virginia National Bankshares (OTCMKTS:VABK)

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 07/30/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

Virginia National Bankshares last posted its quarterly earnings data on April 30th, 2021. The reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The company earned $7.01 million during the quarter. Virginia National Bankshares has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

Analyst Opinion on Virginia National Bankshares (OTCMKTS:VABK)

Dividend Strength: Virginia National Bankshares (OTCMKTS:VABK)

Virginia National Bankshares pays a meaningful dividend of 3.17%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Virginia National Bankshares does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Virginia National Bankshares (OTCMKTS:VABK)

In the past three months, Virginia National Bankshares insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $49,941.00 in company stock. Only 11.80% of the stock of Virginia National Bankshares is held by insiders. Only 0.73% of the stock of Virginia National Bankshares is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Virginia National Bankshares (OTCMKTS:VABK



Virginia National Bankshares has a P/B Ratio of 1.24. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

