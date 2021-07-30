Nothing seems to bother W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC)

Earnings results for W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC)

W. P. Carey Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/30/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.22. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.1400000000000001.

W. P. Carey last released its earnings data on April 29th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.43. The company earned $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.61 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. W. P. Carey has generated $4.74 earnings per share over the last year ($2.51 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.1. Earnings for W. P. Carey are expected to grow by 0.84% in the coming year, from $4.76 to $4.80 per share. W. P. Carey has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, July 30th, 2021. W. P. Carey will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, July 30th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for W. P. Carey in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $87.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.13%. The high price target for WPC is $90.00 and the low price target for WPC is $80.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC)

W. P. Carey is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.24%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. W. P. Carey has been increasing its dividend for 22 years. The dividend payout ratio of W. P. Carey is 88.61%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, W. P. Carey will have a dividend payout ratio of 87.50% in the coming year. This indicates that W. P. Carey may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC)

In the past three months, W. P. Carey insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.08% of the stock of W. P. Carey is held by insiders. 55.78% of the stock of W. P. Carey is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC



Earnings for W. P. Carey are expected to grow by 0.84% in the coming year, from $4.76 to $4.80 per share. The P/E ratio of W. P. Carey is 32.06, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.24. The P/E ratio of W. P. Carey is 32.06, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.98. W. P. Carey has a P/B Ratio of 2.05. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

