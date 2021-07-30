Reports First Quarter 2020 Results W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW)

Earnings results for W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/30/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $4.61. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $3.75.

W.W. Grainger last issued its quarterly earnings data on April 29th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. The company earned $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Its revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. W.W. Grainger has generated $16.18 earnings per share over the last year ($14.11 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.7. Earnings for W.W. Grainger are expected to grow by 15.22% in the coming year, from $19.91 to $22.94 per share. W.W. Grainger has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, July 30th, 2021. W.W. Grainger will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, July 30th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for W.W. Grainger in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $450.90, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.24%. The high price target for GWW is $520.00 and the low price target for GWW is $350.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

W.W. Grainger has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $450.90, W.W. Grainger has a forecasted downside of 2.2% from its current price of $461.23. W.W. Grainger has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger pays a meaningful dividend of 1.43%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. W.W. Grainger has been increasing its dividend for 50 years. The dividend payout ratio of W.W. Grainger is 40.05%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, W.W. Grainger will have a dividend payout ratio of 28.25% next year. This indicates that W.W. Grainger will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW)

In the past three months, W.W. Grainger insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $916,163.00 in company stock. Only 10.04% of the stock of W.W. Grainger is held by insiders. 68.88% of the stock of W.W. Grainger is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW



Earnings for W.W. Grainger are expected to grow by 15.22% in the coming year, from $19.91 to $22.94 per share. The P/E ratio of W.W. Grainger is 32.69, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.24. The P/E ratio of W.W. Grainger is 32.69, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 43.76. W.W. Grainger has a PEG Ratio of 1.71. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. W.W. Grainger has a P/B Ratio of 11.83. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

