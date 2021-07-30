Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Earnings results for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Weyerhaeuser Company is expected* to report earnings on 07/30/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.38. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.11.

Weyerhaeuser last issued its earnings data on April 29th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The company earned $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Its revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Weyerhaeuser has generated $1.29 earnings per share over the last year ($1.78 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.6. Earnings for Weyerhaeuser are expected to decrease by -53.24% in the coming year, from $3.55 to $1.66 per share. Weyerhaeuser has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, July 30th, 2021. Weyerhaeuser will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, July 30th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13714048”.

Analyst Opinion on Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Weyerhaeuser in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $38.38, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.18%. The high price target for WY is $50.00 and the low price target for WY is $32.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 5 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Weyerhaeuser has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.88, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $38.38, Weyerhaeuser has a forecasted upside of 10.2% from its current price of $34.83. Weyerhaeuser has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Weyerhaeuser pays a meaningful dividend of 1.98%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Weyerhaeuser has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Weyerhaeuser is 52.71%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Weyerhaeuser will have a dividend payout ratio of 40.96% next year. This indicates that Weyerhaeuser will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

In the past three months, Weyerhaeuser insiders have sold 2,295.86% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $385,600.00 in company stock and sold $9,238,449.00 in company stock. Only 0.27% of the stock of Weyerhaeuser is held by insiders. 81.43% of the stock of Weyerhaeuser is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY



Earnings for Weyerhaeuser are expected to decrease by -53.24% in the coming year, from $3.55 to $1.66 per share. The P/E ratio of Weyerhaeuser is 19.57, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.24. The P/E ratio of Weyerhaeuser is 19.57, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 22.01. Weyerhaeuser has a P/B Ratio of 2.98. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

