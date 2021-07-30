Will stock surge before Earnings results? WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF)

Earnings results for WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/30/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.05.

WisdomTree Investments last released its earnings data on April 30th, 2021. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.40 million. Its revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. WisdomTree Investments has generated $0.25 earnings per share over the last year (($0.11) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for WisdomTree Investments are expected to remain at $0.34 per share in the coming year. WisdomTree Investments has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, July 30th, 2021. WisdomTree Investments will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, July 30th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for WisdomTree Investments in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.13, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 1.45%. The high price target for WETF is $7.40 and the low price target for WETF is $4.50. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

WisdomTree Investments has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $6.13, WisdomTree Investments has a forecasted downside of 1.4% from its current price of $6.22. WisdomTree Investments has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF)

WisdomTree Investments pays a meaningful dividend of 1.97%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. WisdomTree Investments has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of WisdomTree Investments is 48.00%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, WisdomTree Investments will have a dividend payout ratio of 35.29% next year. This indicates that WisdomTree Investments will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF)

In the past three months, WisdomTree Investments insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.00% of the stock of WisdomTree Investments is held by insiders. 69.60% of the stock of WisdomTree Investments is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF



Earnings for WisdomTree Investments are expected to remain at $0.34 per share in the coming year. The P/E ratio of WisdomTree Investments is -56.55, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of WisdomTree Investments is -56.55, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. WisdomTree Investments has a P/B Ratio of 3.47. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

