Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Earnings results for Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/02/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.63. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.54.

Acadia Healthcare last issued its quarterly earnings data on April 28th, 2021. The reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm earned $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.76 million. Acadia Healthcare has generated $2.78 earnings per share over the last year (($7.79) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Acadia Healthcare are expected to grow by 13.82% in the coming year, from $2.46 to $2.80 per share. Acadia Healthcare has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 2nd, 2021. Acadia Healthcare will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Acadia Healthcare in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $58.82, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.62%. The high price target for ACHC is $73.00 and the low price target for ACHC is $42.00. There are currently 7 hold ratings, 3 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Acadia Healthcare does not currently pay a dividend. Acadia Healthcare does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC)

In the past three months, Acadia Healthcare insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.70% of the stock of Acadia Healthcare is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC



Earnings for Acadia Healthcare are expected to grow by 13.82% in the coming year, from $2.46 to $2.80 per share. The P/E ratio of Acadia Healthcare is -7.92, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Acadia Healthcare is -7.92, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Acadia Healthcare has a PEG Ratio of 20.99. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Acadia Healthcare has a P/B Ratio of 2.89. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

