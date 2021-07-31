thoughts on these estimates, before EPS results? Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Earnings results for Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Addus HomeCare Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/02/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.8. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.68.

Addus HomeCare last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 2nd, 2021. The reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The business earned $205.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.70 million. Its revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Addus HomeCare has generated $2.79 earnings per share over the last year ($2.08 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.3. Earnings for Addus HomeCare are expected to grow by 15.16% in the coming year, from $3.10 to $3.57 per share. Addus HomeCare has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 2nd, 2021. Addus HomeCare will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “4489483”.

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Addus HomeCare in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $115.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 37.22%. The high price target for ADUS is $115.00 and the low price target for ADUS is $115.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

In the past three months, Addus HomeCare insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $58,388.00 in company stock. Only 4.00% of the stock of Addus HomeCare is held by insiders. 93.54% of the stock of Addus HomeCare is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Addus HomeCare are expected to grow by 15.16% in the coming year, from $3.10 to $3.57 per share. The P/E ratio of Addus HomeCare is 40.29, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.64. The P/E ratio of Addus HomeCare is 40.29, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 39.96. Addus HomeCare has a PEG Ratio of 1.80. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Addus HomeCare has a P/B Ratio of 2.55. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

