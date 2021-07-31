Did they just beat EPS? Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX)

Earnings results for Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX)

Alexander’s, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/02/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $4.5600000000000005. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $3.51.

Alexander’s last posted its earnings data on May 3rd, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $1.53. Alexander’s has generated $16.11 earnings per share over the last year ($10.79 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.9. Earnings for Alexander’s are expected to grow by 6.91% in the coming year, from $19.39 to $20.73 per share. Alexander’s has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 2nd, 2021. Alexander’s will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Alexander’s in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $280.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.01%. The high price target for ALX is $280.00 and the low price target for ALX is $280.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX)

Alexander’s is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 6.38%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Alexander’s has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Alexander’s is 111.73%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Alexander’s will have a dividend payout ratio of 86.83% in the coming year. This indicates that Alexander’s may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX)

In the past three months, Alexander’s insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 26.22% of the stock of Alexander’s is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 36.05% of the stock of Alexander’s is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX



Earnings for Alexander’s are expected to grow by 6.91% in the coming year, from $19.39 to $20.73 per share. The P/E ratio of Alexander’s is 25.95, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.64. The P/E ratio of Alexander’s is 25.95, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.98. Alexander’s has a P/B Ratio of 7.04. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

