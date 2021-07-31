Will earnings report, end it’s winning streak? Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC)

Earnings results for Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/02/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.26. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.19.

Ameresco last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 3rd, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $252.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.52 million. Ameresco has generated $1.18 earnings per share over the last year ($1.19 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.2. Earnings for Ameresco are expected to grow by 17.05% in the coming year, from $1.29 to $1.51 per share. Ameresco has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 2nd, 2021. Ameresco will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, August 2nd at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ameresco in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $65.90, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.12%. The high price target for AMRC is $82.00 and the low price target for AMRC is $42.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Ameresco has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.92, and is based on 11 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $65.90, Ameresco has a forecasted downside of 3.1% from its current price of $68.02. Ameresco has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco does not currently pay a dividend. Ameresco does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC)

In the past three months, Ameresco insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,592,372.00 in company stock. 41.68% of the stock of Ameresco is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 47.37% of the stock of Ameresco is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC



Earnings for Ameresco are expected to grow by 17.05% in the coming year, from $1.29 to $1.51 per share. The P/E ratio of Ameresco is 57.16, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.64. The P/E ratio of Ameresco is 57.16, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 21.03. Ameresco has a PEG Ratio of 2.79. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Ameresco has a P/B Ratio of 6.66. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here