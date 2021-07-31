ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES (NYSE:ARE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ARE)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 25th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has generated $7.30 earnings per share over the last year ($6.54 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.8. Earnings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities are expected to grow by 7.72% in the coming year, from $7.77 to $8.37 per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ARE)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock.

HOME BANCORP (NASDAQ:HBCP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Home Bancorp last released its earnings results on July 26th, 2021. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. Home Bancorp has generated $2.87 earnings per share over the last year ($4.07 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.6. Earnings for Home Bancorp are expected to decrease by -23.19% in the coming year, from $4.57 to $3.51 per share. Home Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HOME BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HBCP)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Home Bancorp in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Home Bancorp stock.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PI)

Impinj last issued its earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.50. Impinj has generated ($1.69) earnings per share over the last year (($2.48) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Impinj are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.41) to ($0.96) per share. Impinj has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS IMPINJ A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PI)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Impinj in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Impinj stock.

CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST (NYSE:OFC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:OFC)

Corporate Office Properties Trust last released its earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. Corporate Office Properties Trust has generated $2.12 earnings per share over the last year ($0.59 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.9. Earnings for Corporate Office Properties Trust are expected to grow by 4.48% in the coming year, from $2.23 to $2.33 per share. Corporate Office Properties Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:OFC)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Corporate Office Properties Trust stock.

