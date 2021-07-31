COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM (NYSE:CBU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CBU)

Community Bank System last released its quarterly earnings results on July 25th, 2021. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Community Bank System has generated $3.23 earnings per share over the last year ($3.28 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.8. Earnings for Community Bank System are expected to decrease by -7.19% in the coming year, from $3.34 to $3.10 per share. Community Bank System has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CBU)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Community Bank System in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Community Bank System stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CBU, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:QCOM)

QUALCOMM last announced its earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM has generated $3.34 earnings per share over the last year ($6.97 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.5. Earnings for QUALCOMM are expected to grow by 16.54% in the coming year, from $6.65 to $7.75 per share. QUALCOMM has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS QUALCOMM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:QCOM)

30 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for QUALCOMM in the last twelve months. There are currently 12 hold ratings, 17 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” QUALCOMM stock.

FIRST COMMUNITY BANKSHARES (NASDAQ:FCBC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FCBC)

First Community Bankshares last issued its earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. First Community Bankshares has generated $2.08 earnings per share over the last year ($2.40 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.2. Earnings for First Community Bankshares are expected to decrease by -12.78% in the coming year, from $2.66 to $2.32 per share. First Community Bankshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FIRST COMMUNITY BANKSHARES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FCBC)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for First Community Bankshares in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” First Community Bankshares stock.

SALLY BEAUTY (NYSE:SBH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Sally Beauty has generated $1.22 earnings per share over the last year ($1.25 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.1. Earnings for Sally Beauty are expected to grow by 5.15% in the coming year, from $2.33 to $2.45 per share. Sally Beauty has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SALLY BEAUTY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SBH)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sally Beauty in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Sally Beauty stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SBH, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

