LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL (NASDAQ:LOGI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Logitech International last released its quarterly earnings results on July 25th, 2021. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.54. Logitech International has generated $5.92 earnings per share over the last year ($5.51 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.8. Earnings for Logitech International are expected to grow by 13.24% in the coming year, from $4.23 to $4.79 per share. Logitech International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LOGI)

10 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Logitech International in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Logitech International stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in LOGI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

WESTERN NEW ENGLAND BANCORP (NASDAQ:WNEB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Western New England Bancorp last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 26th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Western New England Bancorp has generated $0.45 earnings per share over the last year ($0.60 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.1. Earnings for Western New England Bancorp are expected to decrease by -7.32% in the coming year, from $0.82 to $0.76 per share. Western New England Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WESTERN NEW ENGLAND BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:WNEB)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Western New England Bancorp in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Western New England Bancorp stock.

FORRESTER RESEARCH (NASDAQ:FORR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FORR)

Forrester Research last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Forrester Research has generated $0.53 earnings per share over the last year ($0.77 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.8. Earnings for Forrester Research are expected to grow by 40.28% in the coming year, from $0.72 to $1.01 per share. Forrester Research has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FORRESTER RESEARCH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FORR)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Forrester Research in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Forrester Research stock.

FEDERATED HERMES (NYSE:FHI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FHI)

Federated Hermes last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Federated Hermes has generated $3.23 earnings per share over the last year ($3.33 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.7. Earnings for Federated Hermes are expected to grow by 6.23% in the coming year, from $2.89 to $3.07 per share. Federated Hermes has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FEDERATED HERMES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FHI)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Federated Hermes in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Federated Hermes stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FHI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

