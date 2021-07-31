BROWN & BROWN (NYSE:BRO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BRO)

Brown & Brown last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 25th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown has generated $1.67 earnings per share over the last year ($1.85 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.4. Earnings for Brown & Brown are expected to grow by 8.12% in the coming year, from $1.97 to $2.13 per share. Brown & Brown has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BROWN & BROWN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BRO)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Brown & Brown in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Brown & Brown stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BRO, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

SEVERN BANCORP (NASDAQ:SVBI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SVBI)

Severn Bancorp last issued its earnings data on April 23rd, 2021. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm earned $13.42 million during the quarter. Severn Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.79 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.5. Severn Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN SEVERN BANCORP? (NASDAQ:SVBI)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:UVSP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Univest Financial last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Univest Financial has generated $1.64 earnings per share over the last year ($2.68 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.2. Earnings for Univest Financial are expected to decrease by -15.28% in the coming year, from $2.88 to $2.44 per share. Univest Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS UNIVEST FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:UVSP)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Univest Financial in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Univest Financial stock.

CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP (NYSE:CWT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CWT)

California Water Service Group last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.38. California Water Service Group has generated $1.97 earnings per share over the last year ($2.30 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.3. Earnings for California Water Service Group are expected to grow by 4.60% in the coming year, from $1.74 to $1.82 per share. California Water Service Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, November 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CWT)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for California Water Service Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” California Water Service Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CWT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

